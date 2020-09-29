Dalit girl gangraped in Hathras dies in Delhi hospital

Ghaziabad

29 September 2020 10:29 IST

She was brutally raped by four men in U.P. village

A 19-year-old Dalit girl from a Hathras village in Uttar Pradesh who was brutally assaulted by four caste Hindu men succumbed to injuries at Delhi’s Safdarjang hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident happened on September 14 when the girl went to collect animal fodder from the field. The girl was allegedly gang-raped and later strangulated with her dupatta.

She was shifted to Delhi from Aligarh’s JN Medical College on Monday on the request of her father. A doctor from Aligarh Medical college said she had suffered permanent damage to her spinal cord because of strangulation and that the doctors were waiting for her condition to improve to conduct an operation.

He said she was in a quadriplegic condition and doctors would also have waited for her condition to improve.

Hathras police have arrested the four accused — Sandip, Ramu, Lavkush, and Ravi — on charges of attempt to murder and gang rape.

The girl’s brother said the body would be taken to the village for last rites and demanded that the accused should be hanged to death as soon as possible.

The State government has provided a compensation of ₹ 4 lakh to the family.