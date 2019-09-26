Dalit father in U.P. protests with children against their expulsion from school

A Dalit man on September 26 staged a sit-in along with his four children at the Siddharth Nagar district magistrate’s office, protesting against the alleged ouster of his children from the school for his inability to pay fees.

The father, Shiv Kumar, told reporters that the Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir at Shohratgarh area in Siddharth Nagar ousted his children, Viraj (4), Yuvraj (8), Jyoti (10) and Chanchal (14) on August 30 for not paying the school fees.

He said the school principal even made casteist remarks against him when he met him to explain his inability to pay the fees.

“I also went to the police but my they did not register my complaint,” he said, adding he also wrote to the district magistrate and to Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi apprising them of the cancellation of his children’s admission from the school.

“If my children do not get justice, I will sit on fast unto death,” he said

Asked about the incident, Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi told reporters that he would speak to the district magistrate on the issue and take requisite action, if the school administration is found guilty.