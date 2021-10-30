Six members of a Dalit family were allegedly attacked and assaulted by a mob of around 20 people for visiting a temple in a village in Gujarat’s Kutch district. The incident occurred in the village of Ner on October 26, the police said.
Dalit family assaulted in Kutch for entering temple
Special Correspondent
AHMEDABAD,
October 30, 2021 01:49 IST
Special Correspondent
AHMEDABAD,
October 30, 2021 01:49 IST
Crops on family farm destroyed, members beaten with sticks, rods
Crops on family farm destroyed, members beaten with sticks, rods
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 30, 2021 2:00:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/dalit-family-assaulted-in-kutch-for-entering-temple/article37244465.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story