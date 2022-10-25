Dalit couple, son shot dead over dispute in MP village; hunt on for 6 culprits

The incident was the fallout of a minor dispute, an official said.

PTI Damoh
October 25, 2022 18:08 IST

A Dalit couple and their son were shot dead allegedly by six persons over a dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Two other sons of the couple were injured in the incident which took place at around 6.30 a.m. in Devran village under Dehat police station limits, located more than 20 km from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police D.R. Teniwar said.

Efforts were on to nab the six absconding accused, he said. The incident was the fallout of a minor dispute, the official said without elaborating.

The accused, belonging to the same village, shot dead the 60-year-old Dalit man, his wife aged 58 and a 32-year-old son.

His two other sons, aged 28 and 30, received injuries in the attack and were undergoing treatment in the district hospital, the official said.

The police have registered a case against the six accused on the charge of murder and other sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

Search was on for the absconding accused, he added.

