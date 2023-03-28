ADVERTISEMENT

Dalit Christians, Muslims hold demonstration for SC status at Jantar Mantar

March 28, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - New Delhi

Protesters submit memorandum to PMO seeking change of stance, disbanding of Commission, and inclusion in SC list

Abhinay Lakshman

The National Council for Dalit Christians and allied bodies on March 28 held a demonstration at Jantar Mantar, demanding the government include Dalit Christians and Muslims in the Scheduled Castes list. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The National Council for Dalit Christians and allied Dalit Christian and Dalit Muslim bodies on March 28 held a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, seeking the inclusion of Dalit Christians and Muslims in the Scheduled Castes list.

As per the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, currently only Dalits of Hindu, Buddhist or Sikh faiths can be categorised as such. There is a batch of petitions, seeking the inclusion of Dalit Christians and Muslims to the list, pending before the Supreme Court. The Union Government has already opposed the inclusion but also formed a Commission of Inquiry to look into the issue.

During the demonstration on Tuesday, the NCDC also submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister’s Office, demanding that the government resolve this long-standing issue as soon as possible.

In the memorandum, it was submitted that even a Commission set up by the BJP-led NDA government in 2002 had favoured including Dalit Christians in the ambit of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Thus, the NCDC sought the government to change its position in the Supreme Court, disband the Commission, and bring about a Bill to amend the Constitution (SC) Order, 1950 accordingly.

When the Union Government had notified the formation of the Justice K.G. Balakrishnan-led Commission of Inquiry, the NCDC and other allied bodies condemned the move. They had argued that multiple commissions since as far back as 1955 had recommended their inclusion to the SC list and alleged that the Commission was formed only to delay proceedings.

A petitioner from Maharashtra had also approached the Supreme Court challenging the formation of the Commission, but the top court had said the government had all the right to form such commissions.

Now, NCDC officials have said the only way for the movement to proceed is by focusing more on public demonstrations, rallies and meetings.

“After Easter this April, we have planned to send delegates to five regions of the country to gather support for our cause and spread awareness about the conditions we live in,” E.D. Charles, national adviser of the NCDC, told The Hindu.

Officials added that a total of 50 delegates will be sent to east, west, north, south and central India for this work, during which they will also be engaging with Hindu Dalit organisations to gather support for their cause.

“In the northeast too, we intend to start campaigns for our demands from Assam and then spread it to other States,” Mr. Charles said.

S.S. Waghmare, national vice-president of the NCDC, said that the organisation will soon have to engage with the Justice Balakrishnan Commission as well to make its case before the panel.

A delegation comprising some members of the NCDC had visited Justice Balakrishnan after the Commission was formed, Mr. Waghmare said, adding that the work to prepare a representation for the panel is underway.

“Our members in each State chapter will soon hold independent discussions on the matter and send it to us. Following this, we will compile these inputs and then submit a representation to the Commission,” he said.

