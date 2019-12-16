Dalit biryani vendor assaulted in Greater Noida, 3 arrested

After a video of a Dalit biryani vendor being allegedly abused and beaten up came to light on Saturday, three accused were arrested on Sunday evening. According to police sources, the video was recorded on the afternoon of December 13 in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida.

In the video, a man could be seen thrashing the biryani vendor and abusing him with a casteist slur under the busy Rabupura underpass. His pushcart was turned upside down and he was made to apologise for selling biryani in the area.

Meanwhile, the Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad tweeted that the local unit of the Bhim Army should reach out to the victim. The Noida police tweeted back and warned him not to create a law and order situation.

“When the video came to our notice, we called the vendor to the police station and after his statement was recorded, registered an FIR against three persons under relevant Sections, including the SC/ST Act,” Ranvijay Singh, SP (Rural), Gautam Buddh Nagar, said.

Known to each other

“Both the victim and the perpetrators are known to each other and belong to nearby villages. According to the victim, they slapped him and used a casteist abuse against him over a payment issue. While the victim belongs to the Scheduled Caste, the accused are of a higher caste,” Mr. Singh told The Hindu.

“There is no perceptible threat to the security of the victim,” Mr. Singh said.