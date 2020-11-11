Dalai Lama congratulates Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on winning State polls

The Dalai Lama. File

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh):

11 November 2020 18:43 IST

In a letter addressed to the Janata Dal (United) chief, the Tibetan spiritual leader prayed for Mr. Kumar to be successful in meeting whatever challenges lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Bihar.

The Dalai Lama on Wednesday congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning the State Assembly elections.

“I deeply appreciate your friendship, as well as the hospitality you have shown me during my visits to Bihar, especially to Bodh Gaya, which have been quite regular in recent years,” he said.

The Dalai Lama further said, I would also like to thank you for your support and encouragement of my efforts to promote a revival of interest in ancient Indian thought so vividly expressed in the historic Nalanda Tradition, which is like the sun shining in the East.”

“As you know, India’s long-standing philosophy of karuna and the conduct that flows from it, ahimsa, sets an example to the rest of the world,” he added.