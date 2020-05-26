Dal Khalsa plans march on June 5

CHANDIGARH

26 May 2020 23:45 IST

‘The strength would be minimised and distancing norm maintained’

Sikh radical outfit Dal Khalsa has decided to hold a remembrance march on June 5 in Punjab’s Amritsar to mark the 36th anniversary of Operation Bluestar.

Party spokesperson Kanwar Pal Singh said on Tuesday the decision was taken at a party meeting. “We are aware that COVID-19 cases are rising. Taking precautionary measures and adhering to WHO and government guidelines, the strength in the march would be minimised and physical distancing norm would be strictly maintained.”

He said Dal Khalsa has also been giving a call for ‘Amritsar shutdown’ on June 6.

Advertising

Advertising

However, he said, this year the final decision would be taken on June 1, after taking the lockdown guidelines, if any, into account.