Dakota Aircraft used by legendary Biju Patnaik installed as memorabilia 

March 05, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday unveiled the iconic Dakota (DC-3) Aircraft (VT-AUI) which was part of erstwhile Kalinga Airlines founded by legendary former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.

According to the State government, which had installed the aircraft in Biju Patnaik International Airport as a relic after its refurbishment and reassembling, the airlines had operated nearly a dozen of Dakotas and the former CM was its chief pilot.

“This aircraft was used by him to rescue former Indonesian Vice- President Md. Hatta and former Prime Minister Sutan Sjahrir. For his effort, Late Biju Patnaik was given an honorary citizenship of Indonesia and awarded the title of Bhumi Putra by the Indonesian Government, a recognition rarely granted to a foreigner,” it said.

“Since, this aircraft is closely associated with Late Biju Patnaik, it will resemble Odisha’s rich aviation history that would be a befitting tribute to one of the most iconic personality of Odisha. People will see this Dakota Aircraft as a memento of his bravery and heroics,” said the government.

The Dakota aircraft, which was lying in neglect in Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata was transported to Bhubaneswar on January 1. The aircraft is 20-metre long with a wingspan of 29 metre. About Rs 75 lakh was spent for dismantling and transportation of the aircraft.

Odisha government had secured no objection certificate from the Airport Authority of India for beautification and installation of the aircraft on land measuring 1.1 acres of at Biju Patnaik airport.

The State government observes the birth anniversary of legendary Biju Patnaik, father of Odisha CM, as Panchayati Raj Divas every year. Alleging that there was widespread corruption in the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and National Food Security Act, the State unit of Bharatiya Janata Party observed the day as ‘ Bhrastachar Divas’.