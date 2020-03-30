Dairy and vegetable farmers count losses

Inability to transport their produce because of lockdown has made small dairy farmers in Assam throw away hundreds of litres of milk while vegetable growers are letting their crop rot or dump nearby for animals.

Some 1,500 members of Sitajakhala Dugdha Utpadak Samabai Samiti Ltd in Morigaon district dumped about 10,000 litres of milk in rivers and streams during the first two days of lockdown. This was because the milk could not be consumed locally after efforts to transport them to the urban centres failed.

The milk processing plant of the 58-year-old cooperative society is situated about 65 km east of Guwahati.

“Our farmers face a combined average loss of ₹12 lakh per day with production dropping from the daily mark of 20,000 litres before the lockdown. But the main problem is availability of cattle feed, which is procured primarily from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal,” said Ranjib Sharma, the society’s chairman.

Smaller cooperative societies at Jorabat and Rangiya near Guwahati have been facing similar problems. A major reason, said milk trader Dilip Chhetri of Jorabat, is the closure of all hotels, restaurants and sweetmeat shops that were the bulk buyers.

District authorities claimed they have streamlined the supply of milk after the initial hiccups as dairy and milk products and shops selling animal fodder fall under essential services according to the Union Home Ministry’s guidelines.

But small dairy farmers said this has benefited major firms and a State government-run dairy unit who have massive refrigeration units to store milk not offloaded for two-three days.

At Singimari in Kamrup district, Mukalmua in Nalberi district and Kharupetia in Darrang district, most vegetable farmers have not been able to find transporters to market their produce. These places are considered the vegetable bowls of Assam.

“Officials are saying the government has relaxed restrictions on farming activities, but I lost more than 50 kg of tomatoes and other vegetables because of this bandh (lockdown). I hope the government compensates some of my loss,” said Ramzan Ali, a farmer of Bechimari area near Kharupetia.

Minister’s assurance

Assam’s Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said district officials have been told to assist farmers in marketing their produce while ensuring social distancing.

NGOs have also been allowed to deliver vegetables and other perishables through telemarketing and e-marketing, officials said.