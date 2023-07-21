Daily Quiz | on Goa

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | Which famous waterfall in Goa attracts visitors with its picturesque beauty and is a popular tourist destination? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Dudhsagar Falls SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Which famous church in Goa that houses the mortal remains of St. Francis Xavier, a prominent Jesuit missionary. It is considered a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a significant pilgrimage center. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Basilica of Bom Jesus SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | What is the official language of Goa? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Konkani SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Which popular beach in Goa is known as the “Queen of Beaches”? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Calangute Beach SHOW ANSWER