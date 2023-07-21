HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | on Goa
Premium

The fourth G20 Energy Transitions Working Group met in Goa. Here’s a quiz to know more about the State

July 21, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

S. Venkataraghavan
Daily Quiz | on Goa
The images shows a folk dance “fugdi” by the womenfolk of some communities of Konkanies in the Konkan coastal region of Goa and Maharashtra states during the Hindu religious festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Vrata (fasting ritual).
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | Which famous waterfall in Goa attracts visitors with its picturesque beauty and is a popular tourist destination?
Answer : Dudhsagar Falls
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.