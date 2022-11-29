Daily Quiz | On Gujarat

1 / 6 | In which city did the British East India company set up its first factory in India? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Surat SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | How do we better know Alamgir (Conqueror of the World) the sixth Mughal emperor who was born at Dahod in Gujarat? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Aurangazeb SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | This market in Ahmedabad is kept open 24 hours during “Uttarayan”(January) coinciding with an international festival. Name the market and the festival. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Patang Bazar, the International Kite Festival Week SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | Which Gujarati community[ies] is credited for keeping their folk music tradition alive; carrying forward the lineage of their hereditary profession? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Charans and Gadhavis SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Which ancient city rediscovered in the excavations of 1954 has the oldest known port/dock? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Lothal SHOW ANSWER