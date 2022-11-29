  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Portugal beats Uruguay 2-0, qualifies for round of 16

Daily Quiz | On Gujarat
Premium

The State of Gujarat is set to hold its elections from December 1 to 5. Here is a quiz on the State

November 29, 2022 11:10 am | Updated 11:20 am IST

S. Venkataraghavan
Daily Quiz | On Gujarat
Gujarat map for representation.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | In which city did the British East India company set up its first factory in India?

Answer : Surat
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / Gujarat / Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.