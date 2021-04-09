Daily COVID-19 cases breach 1,000-mark in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR

09 April 2021 10:39 IST

State sees 45% jump in cases

Odisha’s daily COVID-19 cases on Friday breached the 1,000-mark after several months. The State reported 1,282 cases, registering a 45% jump over Thursday’s figure.

As many as 879 persons tested positive on Thursday. Sundargarh is the worst-affected district with 224 cases, followed by Khordha with 192. Kalahandi is the third district where cases have crossed the three-digit figure.

Advertising

Advertising

Cases have risen in Sundargarh (224), Kalahandi (108), Bargarh (84), Nuapada (82), Jharsuguda (36), Malkangiri (52), Nabarangpur (27) and Koraput (8). These eight districts share a border with Chhattisgarh.

Considering Chhattisgarh to be the source of infection, the Odisha government on Thursday suspended all public transport from the neighbouring State from April 10 to April 30.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra also urged Suneet Sharma, Chairman of Railway Board, to cancel from April 10 all passenger trains from Chhattisgarh.

Besides, all passengers travelling to Odisha, from anywhere by train, must have an RT-PCR negative test report of maximum 72 hours before start of journey or second dose vaccination certificate.

“This is to be ensured by Indian Railways. The restriction shall come into force from the boarding date of April 10,” Mr. Mohapatra emphasised.

Meanwhile, the government asked collectors of 16 bordering districts to set up temporary medical centres for providing institutional quarantine facilities for people coming from other States. Border check-posts have been put up to prevent unhindered entry into the State.

Total positive cases in Odisha have risen to 3,46,808. After recoveries of 3,38,890, the total active cases stood at 5,941. The government on Friday reported one COVID-19 death from Ganjam district, taking the State’s toll to 1,924.