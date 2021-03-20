Daily cases cross 100 mark in Odisha

13 cases from an institute in Cuttack

The daily COVID-19 cases crossed the three-figure mark in Odisha on Friday after more than a month.

While Cuttack saw the highest increase with 20 cases, it was followed by Khordha which recorded 15 new cases. Mayurbhanj and Nuapada districts had nine each. Daily infections jumped by 26 compared to 84 detected on Wednesday. Of 20 cases detected in Cuttack, 13 belonged to a private education institute.

Though the situation is yet to become alarming in the State, screening facilities at railway stations, airports and bus terminals have been strengthened. “We are keeping a close watch on people coming from other States. We have asked officials to intensify testing and tracking,” said Niranjan Mishra, State Director of Public Health.