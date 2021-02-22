Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar found dead in Mumbai hotel

Mumbai

22 February 2021 16:11 IST

Mohan Delkar, Lok Sabha member from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found dead in a Mumbai hotel on Monday, police said.

The body of Delkar (58), a seven-term MP from the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory, was found at a Marine Drive hotel in south Mumbai, a police official said.

The official declined to comment on reports that a note in Gujarati was also found with the body of the Independent MP.

Delkar was in May 2019 elected to the 17th Lok Sabha, his seventh term in the House.

He was a member of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice and also a member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs of the Lower House.