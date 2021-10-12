Dacoits held, ₹1.05 crore recovered

BHUBANESWAR

12 October 2021 00:24 IST

Odisha police personnel managed to recover ₹1.05 crore from armed dacoits after chasing them for 40 minutes through crowded roads on Monday.

In the afternoon, a cash van belonging to a private security company had set out to replenish different ATM counters of State Bank of India. The van was intercepted by some miscreants near Khuntakata village under Athagarh police station limit in Cuttack district. The van was carrying cash of ₹1.29 crore.

They overpowered the gunmen accompanying the van at gunpoint and snatched their guns. Two other employees were attacked with sharpened weapon. They escaped with cash after capturing the van.

Advertising

Advertising

On being informed about the incident, Athagarh police informed all nearby police stations and started investigation. As the van was going towards Angul, Dhenkanal police too were informed.

During the chase, miscreants managed to transfer cash to another vehicle and tried to escape. Police kept going after them.

“Three persons were arrested from Bhojadeipur village and ₹1.05 crore was seized from them,” said Director General of Police Abhay. One person was said to have escaped with ₹24 lakh.

Mr. Abhay said police acted swiftly and in a coordinated manner and recovered the amount within an hour. Inspector General of Police Narasingha Bhol said search is on to nab the fourth accused.