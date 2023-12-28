GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CZA allows Odisha’s Nandankanan to receive cheetah, African lion from Dubai Safari

In exchange, Nandankanan Zoo will provide Hippopotamus, blackbuck and hog deer

December 28, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Central Zoo Authority has allowed the Odisha government to carry out the planned transfer of a cheetah, African lion and Chimpanzee from Dubai Safari Park (DSP) to Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP), Bhubaneswar.

The CZA has asked the wildlife wing of the State Forest and Environment Department to keep requisite housing facilities ready in accordance with its guideline.

According to the wildlife wing, the NZP will receive ring-tailed lemur, red-necked wallaby, Hamadryas baboon, African grey parrot and blue-and-gold macaw in addition to the cheetah, African lion and chimpanzee from DSP.

In exchange, the NZP will provide Hippopotamus, blackbuck, hog deer, gaur, red junglefowl and gharial.       

“Two male chimpanzees are proposed to be acquired and eight individuals are currently housed in Nandankanan. It may be explored with DSP for transfer of male-female pair instead of male-male pair,” the CZA asked the wildlife wing.

The CZA directed the government to quarantine and conduct health screening as per the central guideline. The acquisition, housing and breeding of colour morphs should be revisited in the context of their role in conservation and extant and national and international policies, said CZA.

Moreover, NZP was asked to follow existing protocol with regards to COVID-19 and other zoonotic diseases. As per condition, the exchange of animals has to be carried out within one year.

The NXP is a premier large zoo of India with respect to daily footfalls. Last Sunday, about 40,000 visitors went around the zoo, which is built inside a forest.

The zoo is famous for its white tigers which were born to normal coloured parents in the year 1980. The NZP has successfully carried out the breeding of pangolins. Besides, it has the largest pools for housing gharials and Hippopotamus. The NZP is the only zoo having a captive fodder farm (over 33 acres) and slaughterhouse.

Related Topics

Orissa

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.