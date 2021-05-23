Cyclone Yaas to make landfall between Odisha and West Bengal coast on May 26

Kolkata

23 May 2021 21:37 IST

Fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea from May 23.

The depression over East-Central Bay of Bengal is very likely to move north northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm and is very likely to cross north Odisha — West Bengal between Paradip coast in Odisha and Sagar islands in West Bengal by evening of May 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm.

Officials at the Regional Meteorological Centre, in Kolkata on Sunday issued warning that squally winds 40-50 kmph gusting 60 kmph is very likely to prevail over North Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha — West Bengal — Bangladesh coasts from May 24 evening.

“It would further increase becoming gale wind speed 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from 26th early hours along and off West Bengal & adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts. It would gradually increase further becoming 90-100 gusting to 110 kmph from 26th forenoon and increase thereafter till 26th evening,” G K Das, Deputy Director and head of RMC Kolkata said.

Speaking to journalists Mr Das made a distinction between cyclone Amphan, and the impending cyclone Yaas. “Amphan had turned into supercyclone over the seas and Yaas can turn into a very severe cyclone,” he said. The weather office has issued an orange warning of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jhargram, Medinipur, North & south 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Nadia, Bardhaman, Bankura, Purulia, Bhirbhum and heavy falls at isolated places over Murshidabad, Malda and Dakshin Dinajpur Districts on May 26.

Cyclone Amphan had battered the state on May 20, 2020, killing more than 100 people across the State and disrupting normal life in Kolkata for almost a week. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police convened a joint co-ordination meeting a meeting of different departments to discuss the various steps to be taken in view of forthcoming Cyclone. Along with Kolkata Police, representatives of Civil Defense, Army, Kolkata Municipal Corporation and National Disaster Response Force were present at the meeting.

“It was decided that a unified command centre will be set up at Kolkata Police Headquarters on and from 24th May 2021 along with the representatives of all nodal agencies. All preventive measures have been taken to minimize the sufferings of public at large in case the cyclone “YAASH” hit the city,” a statement from Kolkata Police said. Several teams of NDRF and State Disaster Management Force has been posted in low lying areas of the State. Fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea from May 23.

In view of the cyclone, The West Bengal government allowed exemptions to restrictions imposed for activities related to agriculture, horticulture and rural development work including flood control and pre monsoon essential work.

The police and district administration has started announcement and mixing in low lying areas of the State South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts urging people to move to flood centres when then the cyclone makes a landfall on May 26.