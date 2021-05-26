Cyclone Yaas: Landfall begins in Odisha amid strong wind and heavy rain

BHUBANESWAR

The landfall is taking place in Bahanaga and Remuna block, south of Balasore town, and is expected to complete before 1 p.m., according to the Special Relief Commissioner.

The process of the landfall of very severe cyclonic storm Yaas started south of Odisha’s Balasore town around 9 a.m.

“The landfall is taking place in Bahanaga and Remuna block, south of Balasore town. We are expecting the landfall process to complete before 1 p.m. The wind speed would be in the range of 130-140 kmph. The system will move to Mayurbhanj through Balasore district,” said Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena addressing a press conference here.

“Under the influence of cyclone, north Odisha has received heavy to very heavy rain. Highest rainfall of 304 mm was recorded at Kusumi in Mayurbhanj district followed 288 mm in Chandbali and 275 mm in Rajnagar. At 36 locations, the rainfall was measured between 110 mm and 304 mm,” said Mr. Jena.

Several low-lying areas close to coast in Balasore and Bhadrak districts were inundated due to heavy rain and tidal surge, he said, adding that areas falling on the right side of landfall would witness high tidal surge.

The SRC said it was expected that the cyclone would cross Mayurbhanj and enter Jharkhand around midnight.

By 8 a.m., the State had already evacuated about 5.8 lakh people,, including 1.52 lakh in Balasore and 1.20 lakh in Bhadrak district.

“We will carry out restoration work in Balasore and Bhadrak district only after the full completion of the landfall process. We have asked the district administrations of Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts to make an assessment of the situation,” he said. The SRC urged people not venture out till 4 p.m.