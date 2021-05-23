Cyclone Yaas: Four coastal Odisha districts put on high alert

BHUBANESWAR

23 May 2021 15:47 IST

Four coastal Odisha districts – Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore – have been put on high alert with ‘Yaas’ – very severe cyclonic storm – predicted to cross north Odisha-West Bengal between Paradip and Sagar islands.

Latest satellite imageries and Ocean Buoy observations indicate that Saturday’s low pressure area, which became well marked over east-central Bay of Bengal in the same evening concentrated into a depression over east-central Bay of Bengal, says a bulletin of India Meteorological department here on Sunday.

The system lay-centred at about 560 km north-northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 590 km east-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 690 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and 670 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal), says the bulletin.

“It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24 morning and further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach northwest Bay of Bengal near West Bengal and north Odisha coasts by May 26 morning,” it says.

The IMD predicted that the atmospheric system is very likely to cross north Odisha - West Bengal between Paradip and Sagar islands by evening of May 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm.

According to IMD sources, when it would cross the coast, the wind speed may reach between 155 kilometre per hour and 165 kmph and the wind gust could touch as high as 185 kmph on May 26.

The sea has already become turbulent as wind with speed between 40-50 kmph was blowing over sea. The wind speed will gain momentum gradually. All shipping and fishing operations would be suspended from May 25.

Four districts Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore are likely to be impacted most by the Yaas. Respective district administrations have been asked to make evacuation process foolproof and try to ensure zero casualty.

North Odisha district Mayurbhanj and coastal Cuttack may experience heavy precipitation under influence of the cyclone. Cyclone could cause uprooting of big trees and extensive damage to Kutcha houses. The northern region of Odisha will record very heavy rain on May 26.

Keeping the predicted path in mind, Special Relief Commissioner P.K. Jena rushed to Balasore to fine-tune preparedness.

Earlier, Odisha government had wanted deployment of 22 units National Disaster Response Force and now it sought additional 10 units. NDRF sources said units could be air-lifted for faster deployment. Odisha has kept 66 units of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force in readiness for imminent natural disaster.