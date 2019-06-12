Cyclone Vayu live updates: trains from coastal Gujarat cancelled, short terminated

Cyclonic storm “Vayu” has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, forcing authorities to put Gujarat on high alert.

The State authorities have swung into action, ordering closure of schools for three days in coastal districts and deploying teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and asking fishermen to return to the coast from high seas. Authorities have also begun evacuation of people from low lying or vulnerable areas in the coastal districts.

The cyclone is set to make a landfall near Veraval in Gir Somnath district on June 13 but it will be preceded by heavy rainfall in isolated places, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

1.45 pm

Trains from coastal Gujarat cancelled, short terminated

Western Railways has cancelled and short terminated trains from coastal Gujarat destinations like Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Bhuj and Gandhidham from 6 pm in the evening on June 12 till the morning of June 14 in the wake of Cyclone Vayu.

Bus services to pilgrim and tourist places, civil air connectivity to airports and operations at coastal ports have been suspended in the Saurashtra area, said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

"So far 1.2 lakh people already shifted to safer locations from vulnerable places," he added.

Twelve more NDRF teams are set to be airlifted from INS Rajali (Tamil Nadu) and Patna (Bihar) to Gujarat and Diu before, during and in the aftermath of Cyclone Vayu, he said. This is the first time that a total of 47 teams are arriving, said the Chief Minister.

1.15 pm

Mumbai experiences strong winds

With Cyclone Vayu being 280km away from Mumbai, the city has been experiencing strong winds since early morning on June 12.

Mumbaikars have been advised to stay away from coastal areas.

According to a bulletin issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) early on the morning of June 12, Cyclone Vayu is about 280km South-west of Mumbai. Wind speeds are expected to be around 70kmph throughout the day on the Maharashtra coast. Mumbaikars have been experiencing strong, gusty winds, and sea conditions were rough along and off Maharashtra coast.

Fishermen have already been advised not to venture into the sea.

“In view of #CycloneVayu heading towards Gujarat coast, Mumbai is likely to experience very windy conditions from afternoon,” the Mumbai police commissioner’s Twitter handle tweeted.

12.30 pm

Rahul Gandhi urges party workers to help

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday prayed for the safety of people in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Vayu and appealed the Congress workers to be ready to help.

“Cyclone Vayu is about to reach Gujarat coast. I appeal to all Gujarat Congress workers to be ready to help in all the areas that come in the way. I pray for the safety and well—being of all the people in the areas affected by the cyclone,” he tweeted.

12 noon

Wind speeds at 145-155 kmph gusting to 170 kmph

The very severe cyclone Vayu is now 340 kms south of Veraval, the Gujarat Information Department has said.

According to a statement, the cyclone is likely to move nearly northward and cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva, around Veraval and Diu.

"Wind speeds are at 145-155 kmph gusting to 170 kmph around morning on June 13, 2019," the statement said.

11.40 am

Evacuation begins

State authorities have begun evacuation of people from low lying or vulnerable areas in the coastal districts.

Around 3 lakh people from Gujarat and the Union Territory of Diu will be shifted to the more than 700 shelters set up by the authorities.

“Evacuation of people from low lying/vulnerable areas in the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch to safe shelters is going on since early morning. Urging people to cooperate with administration,” said Pankaj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) in Gujarat.

11.30 am

Airports to remain shut

Gujarat's Rajkot, Porbandar and Bhuj airports will remain shut on Wednesday, June 12.

11.15 am

Vayu brings temperatures down

There was heavy rain accompanied by thundershowers and lightning in Andheri, Malad, Thane, Mulund, Navi Mumbai, Borivali, Kandivali, Sion, Kurla, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Dadar on June 11.

The eastern and western suburbs, especially, reported heavy rainfall between 10pm and 11pm. Malvani recorded 50 mm of rainfall, followed by Malad (44), Kandivali (49), Andheri (West) (41), Goregaon (37) and Mulund (31).

11.00 am

10.30 am

Speed at 17 km per hour

The IMD has said the speed of “Vayu” had increased to 17 km per hour and was located in the Arabian Sea, about 350 km west-northwest of Goa, 410 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 530 km nearly south of Veraval (Gujarat).

“It is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and the Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm, with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph during early morning of June 13,” the IMD said.

The cyclone will make a landfall near Veraval in Gir Somnath district on June 13 but it will be preceded by heavy rainfall in isolated places.

10 am

Schools, colleges and anganwadis in coastal districts to remain shut

“June 13 and 14 are crucial for us. We have roped in the Army, the NDRF, the Coast Guard and other agencies for rescue and relief work. We will start shifting people living in coastal areas to safer locations,” Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told media persons on Tuesday.

After a review meet with District Collectors and officials, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Pankaj Kumar said schools, colleges and anganwadis in coastal districts would remain shut on June 12 and 13.

“In all, 36 NDRF teams will be deployed for rescue operations. We have also roped in Army, Navy, Coast Guard and BSF units. If needed, we will also take the help of the Air Force. We have ordered schools, colleges and anganwadis in the districts which are likely to be hit by the cyclone to remain shut on June 12 and 13,” Mr. Kumar said.