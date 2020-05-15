Cyclone to take shape by May 16 evening, says Bhubaneswar Met office

The low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16 evening, said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre here on Thursday.

The meteorological centre said the atmospheric system is very likely to concentrate into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on May 15, intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the same region by May 16 evening and move northwestwards till May 17.

“It will re-curve north-northeastwards towards north Bay of Bengal on May 18 and 19,” says the bulletin.

The Odisha government keeps its fingers crossed over possible track of the cyclone, to be christened ‘Amphan’. Last year in May, major parts of the State were devastated by cyclone ‘Fani’.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre sources said the path of the cyclone could be forecast by May 16 evening.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting 65kmph is likely to prevail over southeast and adjoining central southwest Bay of Bengal on May 15 and the intensity to is likely increase to 55-65 kmph gusting 75 kmph on May 16, the bulletin says.

Fishermen are advised by the Met department not to venture into deep sea area of south and central Bay of Bengal from May 15. Those who are out at sea over this region are advised to return from these deep sea areas by May 15, it warned.

Under the influence of possible cyclone, gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph is likely to blow over east central and adjoin west-central Bay of Bengal on May 17 and it will intensify further to 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph over west central and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal on May 18.