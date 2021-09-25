Cyclone storm brewing over Bay of Bengal, Odisha moves disaster response forces

Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected on September 26

Southern Odisha districts were on Saturday put on high alert after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal would intensify into a cyclonic storm over the next six hours.

The State Special Relief Commissioner held video conferencing with collectors of seven districts and instructed them to immediately start preparing for possible wind action, waterlogging, flooding and landslides.

“Adequate awareness is being made about the cyclonic storm. All concerned officers and panchayati raj institution representatives are being mobilised. Collectors have assured to take all actions,” said SRC Pradeep Kumar Jena on Saturday.

Mr. Jena said he had discussions with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and the Director General of Police (Odisha) for deployment forces.

“While two districts are likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm, as many 66 ODRAF, 24 NDRF and about 100 fire service teams will be deployed. These units have been asked to move immediately,” Mr. Jena said taking to Twitter.

Latest bulletin issued by the IMD says, “The deep depression over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal moved westwards with a speed of 14 kmph in last 6 hours and lay centered over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal about 470 km east-southeast of Gopalpur and 540 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).”

“It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next six hours. It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur around Kalingapatnam by evening of September 26,” the IMD predicted.

According to the prediction, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at one or two places is likely to occur over Odisha’s Kandhamal, Ganjam, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Gajapati districts on September 26.

Under its impact, a situation of flash flood, waterlogging and inundation in low-lying areas could arise and there is a possibility of some damage to informal and kutcha road and wall collapse of vulnerable kutcha houses. Between September 27 and 28, flash floods and landslides might take place due to the natural disaster.

Leaves of all district-level officers in Gajapati have been cancelled and they have been asked to stay alert.

“We may experience wind speed of 70 to 80 km per hour gusting up to 90 km per hour. The system is going to take shape of cyclonic storm. Two days - September 26 and 27 – are very crucial for us due to prediction of heavy rain,” Vijay Amruta Kulange, Ganjam District Collector, said.

Mr. Kulange said teams were formed up to block level to respond to the situation, especially in low-lying areas near the Rushikulya and the Bahuda rivers.

The Ganjam collector said, “Preparations are in full swing to shift vulnerable section of population. We are also preparing to evacuate people from hilly areas. People should avoid low-lying area and hilly region.” People have been prohibited from visiting tourist areas.

In 2018, Cyclone Titli, which had hit the same region of Odisha, had left many people dead due to heavy flooding and landslides.