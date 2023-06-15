Cyclone starts making landfall in Gujarat’s coast 

June 15, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

Amidst strong winds and heavy rains, cyclone Biparjoy has started making landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch district after churning across the Arabian Sea for over 10 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Thursday evening.

Several areas of the affected districts were thrown in dark as the strong winds disrupted power supply services.

In Kutch; people reminisced the devastation caused by massive cyclone exactly 25 years ago in June 1998 in which over 3000 people were killed in Kutch and coastal areas of Saurashtra.

Since Thursday morning, strong winds and heavy rains battered Kutch and Saurashtra coasts as agencies of the state and centre remain on high alert even as the authorities shifted around one lakh people to approximately 1500 temporary shelters set up as part of the disaster mana efforts by the state.

There are reports of hundreds of trees being uprooted by the winds and hoardings, electricity poles and some houses falling down due to the gutsy winds in coastal districts of the state.

The IMD said the landfall process will be completed by Thursday midnight.

“Dense convective clouds have entered Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka districts and therefore, the landfall process has commenced. It will continue until midnight,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said in media briefing.

“The eye of the cyclone is around 50 km in diametre. Biparjoy is marching ahead with a speed of 13-14 kmph. Thus, it will take around five hours for the wall cloud and the eye to completely cross into the land,” the IMD chief added.

In the last few days till Thursday noon, the state and central agencies have carried out shifting of around one lakh people living in vulnerable areas following a prompt warning from the IMD about the “extensive damaging potential” of the cyclone.

According to the state government release, 18 NDRF teams, 12 teams of the State Disaster Response Force and personnel of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard and Border Security Force have been deployed for relief and rescue operations in eight coastal districts where the IMD has issued a Red Alert as the cyclonic storm with potential to cause massive damage is set to sweep through the region.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel held several meetings at the state emergency operation centre to take stock of the preparedness and relief operations by the government agencies.

In all temporary shelters, food packets are being delivered by the government agencies and opposition party leaders and NGOs have also joined the efforts to provide food and other relief services to the vulnerable communities in the coastal region.

The Met office had earlier warned of very heavy (11.5 cm to 20.4 cm) to extremely heavy rainfall (over 20.5 cm) in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh districts.

“We won’t be surprised if some areas record more than 25 cm of rainfall. Usually, they do not receive such intense precipitation at this time of the year. Therefore, there is a risk of flooding in the low-lying areas,” Mr. Mohapatra had cautioned.

The IMD scientists and Meteorologists had warned of extensive damage to standing crops, houses, roads, electricity and communication poles, and flooding of escape routes and high tides could inundate low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch coasts.

Biparjoy, the first cyclone in the Arabian Sea this year, rapidly underwent rapid intensification on June 6 and June 7, escalating from just a cyclonic circulation to a very severe cyclonic storm in just 48 hours, defying earlier predictions. It has also sustained its strength for a longer-than-normal duration, which meteorologists attribute to due to an unusually warm Arabian Sea.

