Cyclone Nisarga | Mumbai escapes cyclone’s fury; Gujarat heaves sigh of relief

03 June 2020 23:06 IST

Two people killed in Maharashtra; hundreds of trees uprooted.

Torrential rain, accompanied by wind speeds of up to 120 kmph over a radius of 60 km, marked Cyclone Nisarga’s landfall at Murud in Raigad district of Maharashtra on June 3.

Nisarga, which was categorised as a severe cyclone and which had kept the authorities on their toes for the past few days, made landfall around noon. At least two died in the cyclone. While one died when an electric pole fell in Raigad district, a senior citizen lost her life and five of her relatives were injured in a house collapse in Khed taluk of Pune district.

“The landfall of the cyclone began at 12.30 p.m. at Alibaug and the process was completed by 2.30 p.m.,” India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

IMD officials said the cyclone might weaken into a “deep depression” by midnight. Given its final trajectory, the cyclone spared Mumbai any damage. But nine incidents of slab collapse and 117 complaints of trees falling, causing damage to vehicles, were reported from the city.

Plane skids off runway

A U.S. cargo aircraft skidded off the runway while landing at the Mumbai airport from Bengaluru, leading to a temporary closure of all flight operations. Wind speeds of up to 90 kmph were recorded in the city.

A total of 117 complaints of falling trees and branches was reported from Parel, Churchgate, Kalachowki, CST, Kurla and other areas. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) moved people to safer locations at Cuffe Parade, Worli Koliwada, Mahim Causeway, Juhu and Shimpoli in Borivali.

Navi Mumbai reported 147 tree-falls, while the Panvel Municipal Corporation recorded 150.

In Raigad district, Murud, Alibag, Shrivardhan and Uran taluks bore the brunt and around 13,541 people were evacuated to safety. After reaching Diveagar in Shrivardhan, the speed of the cyclone lowered to 115 km per hour.

As the cyclonic storm lost its intensity, it moved north-eastwards at a speed of 65-75 kmph. It was located about 100 km from Alibagh and headed to Nashik, Dhule and Nandurbar late on Wednesday evening.

In Gujarat, the cyclone did not hit the coastal areas as expected. The authorities were, however, fully equipped to deal with any eventuality. The government on Wednesday shifted over 60,000 people living in low-level areas in south Gujarat to safer places as a precautionary measure.