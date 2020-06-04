Cyclone Nisarga: Heavy rains, gusty winds lash Pune

A tree fell on a house after rain and strong winds due to Cyclone Nisarga, in Sindhudurg on Wednesday.

Pune

04 June 2020 00:29 IST

Senior citizen dies, family members hurt in house cave-in

Parts of Pune and western Maharashtra, especially Satara district, were lashed by gusty winds and relentless showers as Cyclone Nisarga hit the State on Wednesday.

“Manjabai Ananta Navale (65), a resident of Wahagaon in Khed, died after her house caved in. Five other family members, including her two sons, were injured. They are being treated at local hospitals in Khed and Chakan,” said Ayush Prasad, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pune zilla parishad.

Though not as intense as the winds which buffeted the Konkan region, several parts of Pune’s rural areas were on ‘high alert’.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Prasad said around 200 people residing in ‘high-risk’ areas had been moved to safer places as part of preventive measures taken the administration.

“The intensity of the winds caused some damage to property, mainly taking blowing away tin roofs of some schools and anganwadi centres in a few tehsils. However, no casualties or injuries was reported. There were no calls for ambulance either. Most of the calls we received were regarding incidents of tree fall,” Mr. Prasad said.

Pune City and Pimpri Chinchwad, too, received moderate to heavy showers through the day, resulting in waterlogging and tree falls at a number of places.

At least 20 trees, mainly in the Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad, fell following continuous showers since Tuesday night.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that in the last 24 hours, Shivajinagar in Pune had recorded 44 mm rain, while Lohegaon received 97mm and Pashan recorded 51 mm rainfall.

Heavy rainfall was also reported from Mahabaleshwar, in Satara district, which also witnessed disruption of electricity at a number of places.