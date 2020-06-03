Cyclone Nisarga | Gujarat moved 60,000 from near coast

Though the cyclonic storm Nisarga did not hit the Gujarat coastal areas as was expected, the State authorities were equipped to deal with any eventuality that could have arisen.

The Gujarat government on Wednesday shifted over 60,000 people living in low-lying vulnerable areas in south Gujarat to safer places as a precautionary measure against cyclone Nisarga.

“We have shifted more than 60,000 people living in coastal areas of south Gujarat. Special measures were taken in Valsad and Navsari districts as the cyclone was expected to make an impact there. The administration has taken all precautions regarding COVID-19 at shelter houses where people were taken to,” said Pankaj Kumar, additional chief secretary (revenue) in Gandhinagar.

"More than 250 pregnant women in vulnerable areas have been moved to safer places and more than 250 ambulances put on stand-by. Around 170 medical emergency teams have been deployed to tackle the situation in south Gujarat," Mr. Kumar added.

The government had deployed more than a dozen teams of NDRF and six teams of SDRF in coastal districts in South Gujarat and Saurashtra, while around a dozen extra NDRF teams were put on standby mode in neighbouring districts.

The State had also asked all industrial units in Vapi to remain shut for a day on Wednesday and other industrial areas were directed to take all safety measures.

According to Mr. Kumar, the administration also ensured that no power cuts occur at COVID-19 hospitals in these areas during the severe cyclone.

All fishermen in these areas were asked to return from the sea. People associated with prawn cultivation and salt pans have been shifted to safer places.

The district administration had pulled down 236 large hoardings in Surat, Valsad, and other cities in south Gujarat. As many as 125 high masts too have been pulled down as a precaution.