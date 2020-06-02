Other States

Cyclone Nisarga: 7 districts in south Gujarat, 2 in Saurashtra region put on alert

Fishing boats seen anchored at a shore following a warning issed by the IMD as a precaution against cyclone 'Nisarga', at Uttan beach in Thane, Monday, June 1, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Seven districts in south Gujarat and two in Saurashtra region have been put on high alert with the deployment of 11 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to deal with cyclonic storm Nisarga which has formed in the Arabian Sea.

The State authorities have asked fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea while all beaches have been closed for public.

In addition to the NDRF teams, the State government has also deployed five teams of SDRF while more teams with equipment have been put in standby mode in nearby districts to deal with any eventuality.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a video conference with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani about preparations being done by the State authorities.

The government has directed coastal districts to evacuate people from low-lying areas and those residing near the coastline.

As the cyclone is likely to hit the coastal areas of the State on June 3, the administration has appealed to people particularly in districts of Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Bharuch in south Gujarat and Bhavnagar and Amreli in Saurashtra to stay indoors and not go near the sea.

Several parts of the State, including Bhavnagar and Ahmedabad, witnessed light showers and thunderstorms on Monday night.

