Cyclone 'Mocha' damages over 230 houses in Mizoram

May 15, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Aizawl

A total of 5,749 people in more than 50 villages were affected by the powerful winds

PTI

Effects of Cyclone Mocha seen in Sittwe, Rakhine, Myanmar on May 14, 2023. Photo: Handout via Reuters

At least 236 houses and eight refugee camps have been damaged after super cyclone ‘Mocha’ struck several parts of Mizoram, officials said on May 15.

However, there were no reports of fatalities.

Also read | Cyclone Mocha highlights Rohingya crisis and Myanmar’s military campaign

Super cyclone ‘Mocha’ made landfall along the Myanmar-Bangladesh coasts on Sunday, after intensifying into the equivalent of a Category-5 storm, causing extensive damage to the southeastern coastlines and forcing the evacuation of over five lakh people in low lying areas.

Of the 236 houses, 27 were completely damaged and 127 houses were partially damaged, the officials said.

Siaha district in the southern part of Mizoram, which shares its border with Myanmar, was the worst hit as 101 houses, including two relief camps, suffered damages, they said.

The super cyclone made landfall on the Teknaf shorelines before making its way through the Naf River that divides Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Related Topics

cyclones / Mizoram

