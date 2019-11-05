Cyclone may hit Odisha, Andhra

Amid fears that another cyclone could approach the Odisha coast by the weekend, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre of IMD on Monday said a low pressure area has formed over north Andaman Sea and is likely to become a well marked low pressure area over the next 12 hours.

“Under the influence of yesterday’s cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea, a low pressure area has formed over north Andaman Sea and associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above the mean sea level,” said H.R. Biswas, director of Centre, in a special bulletin.

“It is very likely to become a well marked low pressure area over the next 12 hours and move west-northwestwards. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over east central Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours and intensify further with northwestwards movements,” he said.

Mr. Biswas, however, said dry weather would prevail over the districts of Odisha over the next four days (till November 7). The bulletin said light to moderate rain or thundershower are very likely to occur at one or two places over coastal Odisha.

“Squally weather with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over east central Bay of Bengal from November 5 and over west central Bay of Bengal from November 7. Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough. Fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea areas of east central Bay of Bengal from November 5,” the bulletin warns.

Experts, however, said weather model has indicated about the formation of a cyclone, which would become clearer by November 10.

The atmospheric system would move in north-west direction which means Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh could be hit, they said.