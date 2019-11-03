Cyclone Maha to bring heavy rains in Maharashtra between November 6 and 8: IMD

Cyclonic storm “Maha” is likely to bring very heavy rains to parts of Maharashtra between November 6 and 8, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday, November 3.
A release from the State’s Disaster Management Cell said areas in north Konkan, north central Maharashtra will experience heavy rains along with thunder and lightning from November 6 till November 8.
Fishermen have been advised not venture into the sea while district collectors have been asked to take measures to reduce the impact of Maha, it said.
Earlier in the day, the Ahmedabad centre of IMD in neighbouring Gujarat said Maha would make landfall in Gujarat between Dwarka and Diu on the night of November 6 and bring heavy to very heavy rains till the next day there.
It is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the next six hours, the Gujarat Met Centre had said.
