Cyclone Maha effect: Pune, western Maharashtra brace for more rainfall

Districts in western Maharashtra, including Pune, along with parts of the Marathwada region are bracing themselves for another bout of heavy rain in the next two days as Cyclone Maha is set to make landfall between Diu and Porbandar along the Gujarat coast on Wednesday.

The city branch of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall over the district and Pune city, likely to start late in the afternoon on Wednesday and continue till Thursday morning.

“The city is likely to witness intense spells of rain of 1.5 cm to 6.4 cm while the showers will be accompanied by gusty winds at speeds of 20-30 kmph. The showers will hit districts in the Madhya Maharashtra meteorological sub-station including Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli and Solapur,” said Dr. Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather and air pollution monitoring unit, IMD, Pune.

Dr. Kashyapi said isolated areas in Nashik, Dhule and Nandurbar districts in north Maharashtra would witness heavy downpour as well.

On Monday evening, traffic in the city was thrown off-kilter after an intense two-hour spell of rain led to waterlogging in several areas.

Relentless showers pelted the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district throughout the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The downpour also severed intra-village communication at a number of areas in Sangola and Malshiras tehsils in Solapur.

Gushing floodwater completely shut down traffic on the Mhaswad-Pandharpur road on Tuesday morning.