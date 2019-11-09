Cyclone Bulbul to make a landfall in Sunderban delta tonight

Very severe cyclonic storm Bulbul is likely to make a landfall in the Sunderban delta by today night, officials of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata said on Saturday. G.K. Das, director of the weather office said that maximum impact of the storm will be felt between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday evening.

“It is very likely to weaken gradually, move northeastwards and cross West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Khepupara (Bangladesh), across Sunderban delta by late evening/ night of 9 th November (20.00 hrs to 2300 hrs IST) as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph,” a press release from the Indian Meteorological Department said.

A press statement of IMD also stated that Bulbul at 14.30 hrs lay centered about 90 km south-southeast of Digha 85 km south of Sagar islands and 185 km south-southwest of Kolkata. Mr. Das said that North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas will be the two districts which will be affected by the cyclone and the impact will be felt in gangetic West Bengal. In Kolkata wind speed about 50 to 70 kmph when the cyclonic storm crosses.

While the weather office have predicted light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is continuing over north coastal districts of Odisha and coastal districts of West Bengal.

Meanwhile, certain areas in the coastal parts of the State in Kolkata have witnessed moderate rainfall since Saturday morning. Digha reported 7cm and Canning 3cm rainfall till 8.30 a.m. over the past 24 hours.

“The wind speed is likely to increase after 18.00 hrs on Saturday. The weather is likely to improve from Sunday afternoon,” Mr. Das said.

Meanwhile, alert has been issued in all coastal districts of West Bengal and Indian Navy, West Bengal Police and Coast Guard are closely monitoring the situation. Camps have been set up in both North and South 24 Parganas to accommodate 1 lakh people.

“District police is coordinating with civil administration for setting up relief camps and Sunderban PD (police district) has setup 55 camps to accommodate 80,500 persons and Basirhat PD has setup 14 camps for 39,000 persons. Situation is being closely monitored,” West Bengal police said.

Eastern Naval Command (ENC) in a press statement said that a Naval Aircraft deployed in the Bay of Bengal have been warning fishing boats about the impinging cyclone and advising them to return to the nearest harbour for shelter.

“Three IN ships at Visakhapatnam are standby with relief material embarked for immediate deployment to the most affected areas to undertake Humanitarian Aid Distress Relief (HADR) operation. Additionally, 10 diving and medical teams are also kept ready for augmenting rescue and relief efforts in Odisha and West Bengal,” a press statement from Ministry of Defence said.