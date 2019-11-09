Cyclone Bulbul: Squally weather prevails over Odisha

Squally weather with wind speed touching 60 kmph continued to prevail over coastal Odisha districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak under the impact of the very severe cyclonic storm Bulbul over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal on Saturday.

The storm, moving northwards with a speed of 13 kmph, lay centred about 110 km east-southwest of Paradip, 190 km south-southwest of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 340 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh) at 5.30 a.m. on Saturday.

Bulbul is likely to weaken gradually, move northeastwards and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Sagar Islands and Khepupara across Sunderban delta by late evening/night as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The storm is being tracked by the Doppler Weather Radars at Gopalpur, Paradip and Kolkata in addition to other observing platforms, a department bulletin said.

According to official reports, Paradip recorded 159 mm rainfall, while Chandbali in Bhadrak district recorded 150 mm rainfall during the past 24 hours. Several areas of Kendrapara district also experienced heavy rainfall.

Uprooted trees

Though no loss to life and property was reported from the coastal districts experiencing rainfall, many trees were uprooted or broken blocking roads in the seaside areas of Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts.

More than 1,000 persons were evacuated to safer places form coastal villages of Petchella, Jamboo, Badakot, Pentha, Prasannapur and Kaitha in Kendrapara district.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places over north coastal districts of Odisha with isolated heavy to very heavy fall over Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts and heavy fall at isolated places over Jajpur district on Saturday.

It also predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places over North and South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur districts of neighbouring West Bengal during the day.