Cyclone Biparjoy will not affect G-20 tourism meet: Centre

June 15, 2023 02:12 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Central government has factored in any impact the impending cyclone Biparjoy might have on the two key G-20 events on tourism which will be held in Goa later this month.

The fourth G-20 Tourism Working Group Meeting and the G-20 Ministerial Meeting will be held in Goa from June 19-22.

The preparations were made keeping in mind the heavy monsoon rains and there is absolutely no concern at present over any impact on the programmes due to the impending cyclone ‘Biparjoy’, Union Tourism Secretary V. Vidyavathi said.

“This is monsoon time. We will be keeping a tab on that especially when it is monsoon season. We have anyways, factored in heavy rains, in our preparations for the events. So, the question is, is it going to be heavy, heavier or heaviest. But, no concern, absolutely as of now,” she said.

The cyclone is expected to make a landfall near Jakhau port in Gujarat’s Kutch district on June 15.

The senior official said that all yoga-related side events to mark the International Yoga Day on June 21 would be held indoors in view of the monsoons.

Earlier, there were plans for the G-20 delegates and Ministers to take part in the yoga sessions at Dona Paula beach and an indoor stadium later.

“Tourism cooperation”

The purpose of the fourth G-20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting is to discuss and address global tourism challenges and opportunities.

The G-20 ministerial meeting after the working group meeting is scheduled to be held on June 21-22 where Ministers of Tourism from the G-20 countries and other invited guests would discuss the outcome of the previous working group meetings and adopt a joint declaration on tourism cooperation.

A side event on ‘Making Cruise Tourism a Model for Sustainable and Responsible Travel’ will also be organised, focusing on strategies to promote cruise tourism. It will deliberate on various challenges and opportunities for developing Cruise Tourism in the country following the principles of sustainability.

