Cyclone Biparjoy | Gujarat government shifts 47,000 people to safety

June 14, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Gujarat government has shifted 47,000 people from vulnerable areas to safer locations in view of the likely landfall of severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy in Kutch on June 14.

The IMD has issued a red alert for coastal districts of Kutch and Saurashtra where strong winds and heavy rains will lash when the storm makes a landfall.

Today morning, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar regarding the preparedness for cyclone Biparjoy.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the details, the cyclone is expected to move nearly north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by Thursday evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 km per hour gusting to 150 km per hour.

The Met Department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds in coastal parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region, especially in the districts of Kutch, Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka.

The State authorities have deployed 18 teams of NDRF and 12 teams of SDRF in the coastal districts. Additionally; BSF, Army and Navy are also involved in the efforts to mitigate the damages the cyclone is likely to cause in wake of its landfall.

In view of the cyclone, 69 trains have been cancelled, 33 trains have been short-terminated, while 27 trains short-originated as a precautionary measure, in view of safety of passengers, CPRO Western Railways said.

Meanwhile, since all ports have been shut, more than 10,000 trucks are stranded in Kutch.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT