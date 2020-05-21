Cyclone Amphan | Amit Shah speaks to CMs of Odisha, West Bengal; assures help to deal with situation after cyclone

New Delhi:

21 May 2020 17:38 IST

The Home Minister said the teams of the National Disaster Response Force are already on the ground to help the people affected by the cyclone.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Chief Ministers of Odisha and West Bengal – Naveen Patnaik and Mamata Banerjee respectively – and assured them of all Central help to deal with the situation arising due to cyclone Amphan.

Mr. Shah also said he was constantly monitoring the situation in the two cyclone-hit States. “I have also spoken to CM Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik ji & CM West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee ji over situation arising due to the cyclone and assured all possible help from centre,” he tweeted.

"We are closely monitoring the cyclone Amphan and are in continuous touch with concerned authorities," he said.

Mr. Shah said the Narendra Modi government is committed for the safety and security of every citizen. “I urge people of West Bengal and Odisha to stay indoor and follow instructions. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being,” he said.

The cyclone has left at least 12 people dead and damaged infrastructure in West Bengal. The rains and high-velocity winds too caused massive damage to standing crops, plantations and infrastructure in Odisha.