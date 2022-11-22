C.V. Ananda Bose to be sworn in Governor of West Bengal on November 23

November 22, 2022 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Kolkata

Governor designate of West Bengal C.V. Ananda Bose on Tuesday arrived in Kolkata. He will be sworn in as the Governor on Wednesday.

Mr. Bose was received by State Ministers Sashi Panja and Firhad Hakim including top State government officials Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi and Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal. He was given a guard of honour at the airport, before being escorted to the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to Mr. Bose on the telephone and conveyed her best wishes for being designated for the highest constitutional office of the State. On Wednesday along with the Chief Minister, other dignitaries including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Assembly Speaker Biman Bose will participate in the swearing-in programme that is likely to be held at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. The Governor will be administered the oath by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava.

Mr. Bose will take over responsibilities from La Ganesan who assumed charge on July 18 when Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected Vice-President of India. Mr. Dhankhar was Governor of West Bengal from July 30, 2019 - July 18, 2022,

Mr. Bose is a 1977-batch former officer of the Indian Administrative Services who has served as the Secretary of Government of India and Chief Secretary to State governments as well as University Vice-Chancellor. He has a West Bengal connection and served as an administrator of the National Museum in Kolkata before superannuating in 2011.

The appointment comes at a time when serious differences between Raj Bhavan and State government have come to fore in several States like Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Till recently, West Bengal too witnessed a similar standoff between the Raj Bhavan and the State government.