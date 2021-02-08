Custodial deaths of 2 rock Gujarat’s Kutch district

Three policemen on the run; two others in judicial custody

Custodial deaths of two persons have rocked Gujarat’s Kutch, apparently exposing alleged police brutalities. One Harjog Gadhavi died in the Ahmedabad civil hospital on Saturday evening where he was under treatment after he was reportedly severely beaten up by policemen in January.

Earlier, Arjan Gadhavi died on January 19. Harjog, Arjan and one Shamla were picked by police as suspects in a house theft case and reportedly thrashed in custody. They were first taken to a local hospital in Kutch and subsequently Harjog and Shamla were brought to the Ahmedabad civil hospital as their condition worsened.

“A murder case has been lodged against the local police,” a senior police official from Kutch said. Shamla recovered and was discharged a few days ago.

As per details, the local police picked up Arjan on January 12, and Harjog and Shamla on January 16. They were labourers.

Protests erupt

After Arjan’s death, local community members launched a protest and refused to receive his body till policemen were booked for his alleged murder.

As protests by locals grew, the authorities initiated action. Three head constables posted at the Mundra police station, Shaktisinh Gohil, Ashok Kannad and Jaydevsinh Jhalawere, were charged with Arjan’s murder and voluntarily causing hurt to Harjog and Shamla. They were also accused of illegal confinement. They are all on the run.

Two other policemen, JA Padhiyar, a serving inspector, and Viral Joshi, a head constable, were arrested in connection with the alleged custodial beating on January 26. Both are in judicial custody.

The Gadhavi community launched protests against police brutalities in Kutch district on Monday. All their villages and areas remained shut.