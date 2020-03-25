Curfew violators arrested in Punjab; confirmed COVID-19 cases touch 29

The Punjab police on Tuesday arrested several persons for violating the curfew orders, enforced by the State government to curb the spread of COVID-19, even as the number of positive cases touched 29.

The police registered as many as 232 cases and arrested 111 persons for violating the curfew orders. While the maximum of 38 FIRs for curfew violation were registered in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), 34 were registered in Amritsar (rural), and 30 each were reported from Tarn Taran and Sangrur.

43 arrests in Tarn Taran

As many as 43 persons were arrested from Tarn Taran, while 23 were held in Kapurthala and 15 in Hoshiarpur. Thirteen persons were arrested in Bathinda and five each in Ferozepur and Patiala. Four were arrested in Gurdaspur while two were held in Ludhiana Rural.

“Two cases of violation of quarantine restrictions were also reported during the day,” said Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta.

Across the State, 38,160 police employees in different ranks have been deployed on the ground for enforcement of curfew, including sealing of affected clusters (S.B.S Nagar district), besides maintenance of essential supplies and law and order. These include 981 volunteers.

According to the State’s health department, six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Punjab on March 24, taking the total number of cases to 29. Three patient are from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district and all of them are family member of a positive case, which was reported last week. The other three patients are from Phillaur in Jalandhar district. All of them were in close contact of a positive case.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said it was imperative to trace and test all those who had returned from Corona-affected countries. Over 94,000 NRIs and foreign-returned persons had entered the State in recent days. Most of them had been tracked and around 30,000 had been placed under isolation. All-out efforts are being made to trace the remaining, he said.