Curfew relaxed in Rajasthan’s Malpura town

Curfew was relaxed for three hours on Saturday in Malpura town of Rajasthan’s Tonk district where it was imposed after communal tension erupted following pelting of stones at a Dussehra procession on Tuesday, an official said.
The restrictions were imposed on Wednesday morning and mobile Internet services were also suspended to prevent rumour-mongering.
Curfew was relaxed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. after reviewing the law and order situation in the area, he said.
“A total of 10 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that occurred in the town,” Malpura ASP Gordhan Lal Sonkaria said.
He said that markets opened after the relaxation in the curfew. No untoward incident has been reported so far and mobile Internet services continued to be suspended, he added.
