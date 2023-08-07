ADVERTISEMENT

Curfew relaxed in Imphal East, West districts of Manipur till noon on August 7

August 07, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - Imphal

Restriction of movement of the public from their residence is hereby lifted from 5 a.m. to noon on August 7 to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food items," notifications from the office of district magistrates stated.

PTI

Smoke billows from an abandoned house set on fire by miscreants in the violence-hit State of Manipur, in Imphal. (Representational image only.) | Photo Credit: AFP

Curfew in the Imphal East and West districts of Manipur was relaxed from 5 a.m. to noon on August 7.

Separate statements were issued by the office of the respective district magistrates in this regard. "Restriction of movement of the public from their residence is hereby lifted from 5 a.m. to noon on August 7 to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food items," the notifications stated.

Curfew relaxation was shortened to 5 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. on August 5 after three people, including a father-son duo, were killed in their sleep and their bodies were later slashed with swords by militants in Bishnupur district.

The curfew relaxation period was from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the twin Imphal districts before the incident. There was no relaxation of curfew on August 6.

Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in Manipur on May 3, and have been continuing for the last three months, claiming over 160 lives.

