Curfew relaxed in Guwahati, parts of Dibrugarh district

People wait in queue for money in a mobile ATM and for petrol as the curfew relaxed from 9am to 4pm in Guwahati on 14 December 2019.

The curfew imposed in Guwahati and parts of Dibrugarh district following protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was relaxed on December 15, police said.

Curfew was relaxed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Guwahati, Dibrugarh west, Naharkatia, Tenughat and some other places in the district, officials said.

Long queues were seen outside shops at several places, including Dispur, Uzan Bazar, Chandmari, Silpukhuri and Zoo Road in Guwahati town. Auto-rickshaws and cycle-rickshaws were plying across the city.

Petrol pumps in the city have also opened with vehicles waiting in lines to refuel. Police are using loudspeakers to inform the public about the relaxation, he added.

After the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was cleared by Parliament, violent protests broke out in the city and other parts of the state with agitators engaging in pitched battles with the police, forcing the administration to impose curfew.

