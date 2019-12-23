Curfew relaxed for seven hours in Jabalpur

Curfew imposed in some parts of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh after violence during Friday protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act was on Sunday relaxed for seven hours from 1p.m., police said.

Curfew was imposed on Friday in four police station areas in Jabalpur after protesters pelted stones, clashed with police and indulged in destruction of property, an officer said. These areas are part of Gohalpur, Hanumantal, Kotwali and Adhartal police stations.

“Curfew was relaxed for seven hours on Sunday from 1p.m. in four police station limits. Mobile internet service has also resumed in the city. Curfew was relaxed so that people could but essential items,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Tripathi.

Curfew was relaxed for one-and-half hours on Saturday.

Meanwhile, BJP vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday told Mr. Kamal Nath to resign as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister before leading a CAA protest march scheduled in Bhopal on December 25.

Speaking at the BJP’s “CAA thanksgiving” programme, Mr. Singh said Mr. Nath, as Chief Minister, was holding a Constitutional post and the Act had been duly passed by Parliament and signed into law by the President.

‘Constitutional post’

“Kamal Nath is saying he himself will take out a march against the CAA. He should not forget he is holding the Constitutional post of Chief Minister. He is talking of opposing CAA, which has become law through a Constitutional process after approval of Parliament,” Mr. Chouhan, former CM of the State, said.

“If Kamal Nath wants to oppose CAA, he should first leave the Chief Minister’s post,” he said.