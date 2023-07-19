ADVERTISEMENT

Curfew relaxation removed in all valley districts ahead of rally in Manipur

July 19, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - Imphal

The government’s decision comes after Kwairamband Ima Keithel Joint Coordinating Committee for Peace, which represents the womenfolk of the main market in Imphal town, appealed to all to make the "Mothers’ Protest" rally a roaring success.

PTI

Women holding national flags take part in a sit-in protest demanding restoration of peace in Manipur following the ongoing ethnic violence in the State, in Imphal on July 18. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Manipur government has removed the daily curfew relaxation in the five valley districts from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. and clamped full curfew in view of a rally, on July 19.

Manipur violence | After Kuki Inpi hardens stance, signs of fissures among groups demanding separation

The committee's co-convenor K. Dhaneshori urged all mothers in every locality to come out from their homes between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and raise slogans demanding rejection of separate administration, implementation of NRC and immediate convening of an emergency Assembly session.

Also Read: Explained | What is behind Manipur’s widespread unrest?  

She also appealed to all to support the protest against the continuing violence in the State. Security measures have been intensified in capital Imphal town as well.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, police have detained 30 persons for their alleged involvement in the attack on IGP (Zone 2) K. Kabib and his escort on Monday night at Kwakeithel in Imphal West district during which his vehicle was torched.

