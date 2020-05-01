Curfew pass delay prevents Assam couple from attending son’s last rites

Kamala Das and husband Subhash Chandra Das on Friday received the Meghalaya government’s approval to travel from State capital Shillong to their home town Hojai in central Assam. But the curfew pass came too late — after their son was cremated.

The couple went to visit their ailing daughter in Shillong more than a month ago but were stranded after the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown began from March 25.

While they were in Shillong, the health of their 34-year-old son Deepak deteriorated. He had been under the care of Hojai-based doctor A. Bagchi after suffering from acute liver cell disease that made him quit his work in Arunachal Pradesh.

One of their daughter’s acquaintances in Shillong helped the couple apply for a curfew pass on April 29 after the doctor advised them to come home for taking their son to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, about 170 km west of Hojai. The pass did not arrive.

The couple wrote another online application on April 30, this time informing the local authorities about their son’s death and the urgent need to travel for his last rites. They also attached a copy of Deepak’s death certificate.

“A daughter of a film star [Rishi Kapoor] quickly got permission to travel but an ordinary couple had to wait until their son died,” Shillong-based social activist Arvind Yadav told The Hindu.

He added that the pass was finally issued after he sought the intervention of Meghalaya Health Minister Alexander L. Hek on Saturday morning to “let the couple see their son for the last time”.

Matsiewdor War Nongbri, the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills district, said her office does not have the authority to issue curfew passes. “We connect some 20-30 applicants every day to the Political Department,” she added.

Officials claimed some applications take time because of an element of doubt as there have been several cases of travel permits obtained for medical emergencies being misused.

“How can they suspect medical certificates? Will parents lie about the failing health or death of their son or daughter? I hope no parent on earth has to undergo such an ordeal, not even those who were responsible for ours,” Ms. Das said.