February 20, 2024 - Dehradun

Curfew was lifted entirely from the riot-hit Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani on February 20 morning, 12 days after the restrictions were first clamped following violence over the demolition of an "illegal" madrasa.

Curfew was lifted with effect from 5 a.m., according to an official order.

During the days the curfew remained in force, the administration gave relaxation for varying durations.

The violence broke out on February 8 after the demolition of the madrasa in Banbhoolpura. Locals hurled stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police on the day, forcing many personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire.

In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than 100 people, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to the police.

Sixty-eight people have so far been arrested in connection with the violence. Their properties have also been attached.

Watch | Uttarakhand Haldwani violence | All you need to know | Video Credit: R.V. Moorthy

