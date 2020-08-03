Curfew in Srinagar for two days

CRPF personnel stand guard on a deserted street during lockdown in Srinagar on Monday.

Srinagar

03 August 2020 23:50 IST

Violence feared on anniversary of withdrawal of special status

The Srinagar administration on Monday declared a curfew on August 4 and 5, the first anniversary of withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, as it “feared protests and violence”.

“A series of inputs have been received suggesting that separatists and Pakistan-sponsored groups are planning to observe August 5 as Black Day’, therein apprehensions of protests are not ruled out. There are specific inputs about violent protests endangering public life and property,” read an order issued by the District Magistrate, Srinagar.

The orders on complete restriction on public movement and a curfew in Srinagar were issued by virtue of powers vested under Section 144.

“In view of the restrictions aimed at COVID-19 containment, mass gathering would be detrimental to efforts related to containment as well,” the order added.

Only medical emergencies would be exempted as the restrictions would come into force with immediate effect and continue up to August 5, as per the order.

Sudden restrictions

The Kashmir Valley saw sudden severe restrictions being imposed on Monday. Officials said it was in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“Suddenly, there is heightened security and surveillance in the Valley. Not like non discriminatory COVID virus will be more active in the days approaching 5th August so clearly this is being done to ensure that anger and frustration felt by people here remain hidden,” tweeted Iltija Mufti, daughter of Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.