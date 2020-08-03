Curfew in Srinagar for two days

The Srinagar administration on Monday declared a curfew on August 4 and 5, the first anniversary of withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, as it “feared protests and violence”.
“A series of inputs have been received suggesting that separatists and Pakistan-sponsored groups are planning to observe August 5 as Black Day’, therein apprehensions of protests are not ruled out. There are specific inputs about violent protests endangering public life and property,” read an order issued by the District Magistrate, Srinagar.
The orders on complete restriction on public movement and a curfew in Srinagar were issued by virtue of powers vested under Section 144.
“In view of the restrictions aimed at COVID-19 containment, mass gathering would be detrimental to efforts related to containment as well,” the order added.
Only medical emergencies would be exempted as the restrictions would come into force with immediate effect and continue up to August 5, as per the order.
Sudden restrictions
The Kashmir Valley saw sudden severe restrictions being imposed on Monday. Officials said it was in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases.
“Suddenly, there is heightened security and surveillance in the Valley. Not like non discriminatory COVID virus will be more active in the days approaching 5th August so clearly this is being done to ensure that anger and frustration felt by people here remain hidden,” tweeted Iltija Mufti, daughter of Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath