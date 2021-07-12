Curfew in Rajasthan dist. after murder

A curfew was imposed and internet services suspended for 24 hours in Rajasthan’s Baran district following the murder of a teenage boy, police said on Sunday.

Azad, a resident of Shramik Colony in Talab Para area, was allegedly killed on Saturday evening by Hemant Rathore and his accomplices over a one and half-year-old dispute.

‘No communal angle’

“The murder is the result of personal enmity and rivalry between two groups with no communal angle,” ASP Vijay Swarnkar said.

The victim was shot twice and then attacked using iron rods outside Baran Grain Mandi gate, police said. ,

A video of the incident was posted on the internet on Saturday night, following which, the district administration imposed a curfew under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and banned internet services for 24 hours till 3 a.m. on Monday.